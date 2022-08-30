Garda appeal after fifteen lobster pots are stolen from Mulroy Bay

Gardaí are investigating the theft of fifteen lobster pots from Mulroy Bay. Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace said the theft wasn't reported until August 25 but he said it may have occurred any time after August 14.

Sergeant Wallace said that the pots were let out around August 14 but were cut adrift. The pots were attached by a rope. A further thirty-three pots which were cut went in a different direction but were found and could also be repaired.

Sergeant Wallace said those responsible may have been after the catch. He added that each individual pot costs a lot of money to make and that the act impacted someone's livelihood. He said the theft would have been a 'significant' loss to the owner.

"The catch, I suppose is what maybe they were after but each individual lobster pots costs a lot of money to people and ... linked to that going back a number of weeks ago other fishing equipment was damaged in ... Greencastle where there was anchors and oars taken on August 8. The gardaí attended there and there were five lobster pots taken there and valued at €50 each, nets, buoys and equipment and any equipment that people use going to sea they might not notice it missing until they actually need it and can have terrible effects. I see that with boat engines going missing," he said.

He urged anyone with any information to please contact gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11.