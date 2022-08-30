Fire brigade called after container set alight in Meadow Hill last night

Meadow Hill
Letterkenny gardaí are appealing for information after a storage container was set alight in the Meadow Hill area, last night, Monday.
The storage container was on a building site. Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace said the fire brigade had to be called to the scene.
The container was empty. Gardaí do not yet know how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.
"It has taken the fire brigade was taken out when maybe they were needed somewhere else," Sergeant Wallace said.
Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to please call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
