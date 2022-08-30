Garda appeal after elderly person's house is pelted with eggs

Eggs thrown at elderly person's home
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident of criminal damage to an elderly person's home. The Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace said the incident can be very disconcerting for older people but that an incident, such as this, happens every now and then.
The incident occurred in the Cloontagh area of Clonmany, Inishowen.
It has now also been reported that two playhouses at Cloontagh National School were damaged overnight.
"So there is something going on there," he said.
He appealed to anybody with any information to contact Buncrana Garda station 074 93 20540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.