Expansion plans at busy premises in Letterkenny

Mac's Deli in Letterkenny
Planning permission is being sought for an extension at one of Letterkenny’s busiest and best known retail premises.
Eunan McIntrye, the proprietor of Mac’s Deli on the High Road, Letterkenny, has lodged a planning application with Donegal County Council for the construction of a two-storey extension to provide an “additional food preparation area” on the ground floor and administration/office space on the first floor, associated with the existing business.
Mac’s Deli has expanded and evolved over the years and has built up a fine reputation for its food and as a meeting place, as well as for its outside catering. It also serves as a newsagent and convenience store.
