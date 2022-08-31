Search

31 Aug 2022

Glamping pods, spa, gym and new apartments planned for Donegal Boardwalk Resort near Carrigart

Planning permission being sought from Donegal County Council for major development

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

31 Aug 2022 7:33 AM

Major plans are in the pipeline for new apartments, an indoor and outdoor gym, spa facility, glamping pods and camping facilities at the Donegal Boardwalk Resort, near Carrigart.

Sheephaven Bay View Limited is seeking planning permission from Donegal County Council for the works.

If the green light is given by planners, the way will be cleared for the proposed development at the increasingly popular resort which is set on 150 acres of coastal landscape beside Trá Mór beach, and which has 27 luxury holiday homes.

Included in the proposals are plans for nine apartments, a reception and gym (and also a covered outdoor gym),and a spa facility.

Approval is also being sought to construct “a glamping development” with ten glamping pods, five pitches for tents, and ten spaces for campervans, as well as a small shop and cafe, showers, toilets and laundry facilities.

A Natura Impact Statement accompanies the planning permission.

