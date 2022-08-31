Anger after household waste is dumped in Cnoc Fola graveyard

Anger has ignited in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht after four and a half bags of household waste was discovered dumped in Cnoc Fola Graveyard.

The grim discovery was made around 9am on Monday morning. Speaking on Raidió na Gaeltachta this week, a spokesperson for Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola, Treasa Ní Ghallchóir, said it was shameful that someone would drive to the graveyard to dump their household rubbish there. She said the committee do their utmost to keep the graveyard and areas surrounding it as clean and as tidy as possible. The committee work hard and organise cleaning days and volunteer their services to maintain the upkeep of the graveyard and areas.

She said there are CCTV cameras mounted in the carpark at the chapel beside the graveyard and that the footage from the cameras will be sought.

One local in the graveyard today echoed Ms Ní Ghallchóir's sentiments and said it was shameful that someone dumped their rubbish in the graveyard. They said: "Dumping on the side of the road or in the bog is terrible but when it comes to dumping in the graveyard where we all come to visit lost loved ones is unforgivable."

The rubbish is no longer in the graveyard and it is understood that the contents of the bags will be studied in efforts to ascertain who is responsible for the act.

Ms Ní Ghallchóir today called for enhanced recycling facilities in the area. She said that people in the vicinity found it difficult to find a place to recycle newspapers, plastic and other recyclable materials and that visitors to the area must be informed of where to bring such waste.