12-49 year olds with long-term health conditions next for second booster jabs

Donegal children and adults in the 12 to 49 age cohort who have long term health conditions can now make an appointment for their second Covid-19 booster jab.

Appointments are available from today and Healthcare Workers may also make an appointment for their second booster or fourth dose.

“We know that those who have long-term health conditions are at greater risk from serious illness from Covid-19,Dr Colm Henry HSE Chief Clinical Officer said.

"Getting a second booster vaccine now will help protect these people, particularly as we come in to the autumn. We are now also calling Healthcare Workers for their next Covid-19 booster.

We know immunity from Covid-19 vaccination and previous Covid-19 infection decreases over time so getting your booster when it’s due will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19.”

Eileen Whelan, HSE National Lead for Test, Trace and Vaccination added:

“From today we are moving into the next groups who are due their next booster.

Those with long-term health conditions aged 12-49 can book their booster appointment from today once it has been 4 months since their last Covid-19 vaccination or since they were last infected with Covid-19. Healthcare Workers can also book their next booster appointment from today.”

Those who have long-term health conditions, for example diabetes, asthma or heart disease should now come forward for their second booster. More information on who is eligible is available at www.hse.ie.