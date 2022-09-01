Search

01 Sept 2022

12-49 year olds with long-term health conditions next for second booster jabs

Healthcare Workers also on the latest cohort of those to receive Covid-19 booster vaccine

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

01 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Donegal children and adults in the 12 to 49 age cohort who have long term health conditions can now make an appointment for their second Covid-19 booster jab.

Appointments are available from today and Healthcare Workers may also make an appointment for their second booster or fourth dose.

“We know that those who have long-term health conditions are at greater risk from serious illness from Covid-19,Dr Colm Henry HSE Chief Clinical Officer said.

"Getting a second booster vaccine now will help protect these people, particularly as we come in to the autumn. We are now also calling Healthcare Workers for their next Covid-19 booster.

We know immunity from Covid-19 vaccination and previous Covid-19 infection decreases over time so getting your booster when it’s due will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19.”

Eileen Whelan, HSE National Lead for Test, Trace and Vaccination added: 

“From today we are moving into the next groups who are due their next booster.

Those with long-term health conditions aged 12-49 can book their booster appointment from today once it has been 4 months since their last Covid-19 vaccination or since they were last infected with Covid-19. Healthcare Workers can also book their next booster appointment from today.”

Those who have long-term health conditions, for example diabetes, asthma or heart disease should now come forward for their second booster. More information on who is eligible is available at www.hse.ie.

