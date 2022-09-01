Death notices for Donegal - Thursday morning, September 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Robbie Barclay, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robbie Barclay, Townparks, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at Gibsons Funeral Home, Convoy on Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 12 noon for service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

David Ewing, Birmingham / Killygordon

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England of David Ewing, formerly the Curragh, Killygordon.

Beloved son of the late Robert and Margaret, much loved brother of Margaret, Bertie, Mary, Ally, Sally, John, PJ, Tina, Bernie, Stanley, Eileen, Harry, Ann, Dolores, Noleen, and Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for David in St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon on Saturday at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in the family grave in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Vera Brennan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at her late residence, of Veronica (Vera) Brennan (née Foley), Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon and formerly of Barrack street, Kinlough, County Leitrim.

Predeceased by her sisters Maura, Greta, Tess , Mena and her brothers Jimmy, John, Pete and Patsy, she will be sadly missed by her children Olga, Drina, Eymard and Mark; her sisters Ann, Angela, Kathleen, Bernadette, Pauline, Francis, Fidelma and her brothers Stephen and Aidan.

Her remains are reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home Kinlough on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive to St Aidan's Church for 10am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery.

Please be mindful while gathering of the current rise in Covid-19 numbers. Enquiries to Gilmartin's undertakers Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Eddie Crawford, Lifford

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Crawford, Station Road, Porthall, Lifford, eacefully in the care of the staff in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by parents Edward and Rose, brothers William and Gabriel, sister Ann, brother-in-law Joe and sister-in-law Bridget, he will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Marion; daughters Chantal (Steve), Charlotte (Ciaran), Claire (James), grandchildren Lucy, Scarlett, Charlie, Finn, Danny and Seb; brothers Hugh and Joe (Anne), sisters Bernie and Martina (Robbie), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Always remembered by his extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose at his home on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. House is private from 10pm until 2pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church Murlog followed by interment in St. Baithin's Cemetery St Johnston. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Josie Mc Ateer, Carlow / Dublin / Cavan / Fanad

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Mc Ateer, Killedmond, Borris, Carlow / Dublin / Kildallan, Cavan / Fanad, and late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy) Mc Ateer; loving mother to Gerry, Mary, Aine, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara and Jenny; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother; much loved by daughter- and sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris on Thursday from 3pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at St Fotchern's Church, Rathanna on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rita McNutt, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Margaret Ann (Rita) McNutt, Ardee, Newtowncunningham, F93 AX78.

Predeceased by her husband Bertie; eloved mother of Margaret and son-in-law Roland Baird, son Robyn and daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Laura, Claire, Emily, Tami and Bob.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical Five, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Mary Gallagher, Kildare / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare and formerly of Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents, she is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her housemates Babs and Ann, her very good friend Anne Murphy and all those who helped and cared for Mary throughout the years.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday to arrive at St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11am Requiem Mass with interment directly afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live at http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Mary Frances McCarron, Germany / Dungloe

The death has occurred in Germany of Mary Frances McCarron (Roog), Germany and Brockagh, Dungloe.

Interment of ashes to take place in Dungloe at a later date.

Tillie Monagle, Malin

The death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Tillie Monagle, Letterorr, Malin, in her 102nd year.

Removal took from Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff to her home.

Requiem Mass will take on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie