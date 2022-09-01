Gardaí seek owner of horse abandoned in Letterkenny field

Photo: Garda Síochana Donegal / Facebook
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the owner of a horse found in Letterkenny to get in touch.
A garda spokesperson took to social media to say: "A young filly has been abandoned in a field (private property) within Letterkenny town and it is believed that it may have been there for the past few weeks.
"It has not been microchipped."
The owner should contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167100 to claim ownership, proof of which will be requested.
