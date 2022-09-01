Search

01 Sept 2022

Donegal rowers getting set for World Championships - but they need your help

A fundraising page has been set up to help the competitors to meet costs

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

01 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Members of Loughros Point Rowing Club have qualified to take part in the World Coastal Rowing Championships in Wales next month. 

The successful rowers are taking part at their own expense, and the club has therefore set up a fundraising page with a view to helping them with costs. 

The organisers wrote on the Go Fund Me page: “It is a great privilege, honour and achievement for the wee club to announce our qualification for the World Coastal Rowing Championships. Over the last 12 years, the club has grown from strength to strength.

“All our competitors are self-funded, including Leah Gallagher, Caitlin Ward, Aoibhe Sweeney, Cian Sweeney, Michael O'Boyle, and Patrick Boomer.

“The club and competitors would greatly appreciate your support in aiding their travel and attendance to Wales. We are incredibly proud and excited to view our members on an international stage.”

The club is most grateful for any and all support for the fundraising campaign. 

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/from-shanaghan-lake-to-saunderfoot

More information and updates can also be found at the same link. 

