Death notices for Donegal - Thursday evening, September 1, 2022

Marian Douglas, St Johnston



The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Marian Douglas, née Rodgers, Legnathraw, St Johnston.

Predeceased by her parents George and Annie Rodgers, she will be lovingly missed by daughters and son Mandy, Vanessa and Shaun, grandson Paddy, partners Rory and Stephen, her brothers Patsy, Tony and George Rodgers, her extended family and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence Legnathraw, St Johnston from 7pm on Thursday. Please note there is one way system in place, entrance from Castletown National School please.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Martin Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair



The sudden death has taken place in Connecticut, USA of Martin Gallagher, Carrickataskin, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his mother Nora (Sheamuis) Gallagher, and his uncle Brian, he will be sadly missed by his stepfather John, brothers Seanee and Liam, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

Removal to Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X) via Factory Road, on Friday to arrive at 4.30pm. Wake from 4.30pm to 8pm, with Rosary at 8pm and on Saturday from 3pm to 8pm,with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Sunday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member.

Garvan Mac Fadden, Louth / Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Garvan Mac Fadden, (retired member of An Garda Síochána), The Links, Seapoint, Termonfeckin, County Louth and formerly of Rathmullan, in the loving care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital after a short and bravely fought illness.

Predeceased by his parents Hugo and Mena, he will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, daughter Maeve and her partner Damien, brother Barry, sisters Aideen, Philomena and Patricia and their partners Margaret, Gordon and Mícheál, brothers-in-law PJ, Peter and Tom, sister-in-law Agnes, Aunt Nuala, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues.

His remains will repose at his home on Friday from 2pm until 8pm. House private on Saturday morning.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am driving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin arriving for Funeral Mass at 12noon which can be viewed live on www.termonfechinparish.ie with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheetland Road.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Parishes have requested that masks are worn during funerals please.

Pat Rowan, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Pat Rowan, 116 Marine Drive, Killybegs.

Predeceased by his loving wife Patsy, sister Margaret Mary and brother Tom, he will be sadly missed by his sons Dessie and Denis, daughters Patricia, Terry and Glenda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence from 12 noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology ward at Sligo University Hospital care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Robbie Barclay, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robbie Barclay, Townparks, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at Gibsons Funeral Home, Convoy on Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 12 noon for service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

David Ewing, Birmingham / Killygordon

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England of David Ewing, formerly the Curragh, Killygordon.

Beloved son of the late Robert and Margaret, much loved brother of Margaret, Bertie, Mary, Ally, Sally, John, PJ, Tina, Bernie, Stanley, Eileen, Harry, Ann, Dolores, Noleen, and Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for David in St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon on Saturday at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in the family grave in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Vera Brennan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at her late residence, of Veronica (Vera) Brennan (née Foley), Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon and formerly of Barrack street, Kinlough, County Leitrim.

Predeceased by her sisters Maura, Greta, Tess , Mena and her brothers Jimmy, John, Pete and Patsy, she will be sadly missed by her children Olga, Drina, Eymard and Mark; her sisters Ann, Angela, Kathleen, Bernadette, Pauline, Francis, Fidelma and her brothers Stephen and Aidan.

Her remains are reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home Kinlough on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive to St Aidan's Church for 10am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery.

Please be mindful while gathering of the current rise in Covid-19 numbers. Enquiries to Gilmartin's undertakers Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Eddie Crawford, Lifford

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Crawford, Station Road, Porthall, Lifford, eacefully in the care of the staff in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by parents Edward and Rose, brothers William and Gabriel, sister Ann, brother-in-law Joe and sister-in-law Bridget, he will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Marion; daughters Chantal (Steve), Charlotte (Ciaran), Claire (James), grandchildren Lucy, Scarlett, Charlie, Finn, Danny and Seb; brothers Hugh and Joe (Anne), sisters Bernie and Martina (Robbie), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Always remembered by his extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose at his home on Thursday until 10pm. House is private from 10pm until 2pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church Murlog followed by interment in St. Baithin's Cemetery St Johnston. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Josie Mc Ateer, Carlow / Dublin / Cavan / Fanad

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Mc Ateer, Killedmond, Borris, Carlow / Dublin / Kildallan, Cavan / Fanad, and late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy) Mc Ateer; loving mother to Gerry, Mary, Aine, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara and Jenny; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother; much loved by daughter- and sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris until 7pm on Thursday.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Fotchern's Church, Rathanna on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rita McNutt, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Margaret Ann (Rita) McNutt, Ardee, Newtowncunningham, F93 AX78.

Predeceased by her husband Bertie; eloved mother of Margaret and son-in-law Roland Baird, son Robyn and daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Laura, Claire, Emily, Tami and Bob.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical Five, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Mary Frances McCarron, Germany / Dungloe

The death has occurred in Germany of Mary Frances McCarron (Roog), Germany and Brockagh, Dungloe.

Interment of ashes to take place in Dungloe at a later date.

