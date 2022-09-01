Paddy McCourt sexual assault case adjourned for a further four weeks

Most of the issues holding up the contest involving former Finn Harps, Derry City and Celtic footballer Patrick McCourt have been resolved Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

The case was initially adjourned for four week until today (September 1).

McCourt (38) of Wheatfield Court in Muff County Donegal is charged with one count of sexual assault that was said to have occurred on January 30 this year. McCourt has denied the charge.

At today's hearing a defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels told the court that some of the outstanding issues had been resolved.

He said that he had received CCTV footage but said it was 'from an angle and a distance inconsistent with the contents of the interviews'.

He said he had been in contact with the prosecution service and expected that issue to be resolved.

He said they were waiting for the contents of the 999 call made by the alleged victim's mother which was relevant as the young woman involved coukd be heard in the background.

The solicitor also said they had received a transcript of the bodyworn footage from the police speaking to the alleged victim.

Mr Shiels said 'most matters were resolved' and asked for a 4 week adjournment when it is hoped a date can be fixed for the actual contest.

The case was adjourned until September 29. McCourt is on bail.