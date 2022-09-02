900 Leaving Certificate students under Donegal ETB congratulated by its Chief Executive

900 Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and LCVP students in fifteen post-primary schools under the tutelage of Donegal ETB have been warmly congratulated by its Chief Executive Anne McHugh, on receiving their Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and LCVP results today.

Donegal ETB manages 15 out of the 27 post-primary schools in Donegal, and is a trustee partner for the eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county.

Donegal ETB Chief Executive McHugh, said:

“On behalf of Donegal ETB, I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations to the almost 900 Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and LCVP students in our fifteen post-primary schools, the hundreds in the county's Community and Comprehensive schools and the five adult Leaving Certificate students from our Letterkenny Further Education and Training Centre who today receive their results.

"We pride ourselves on striving to provide the highest possible standards of teaching and learning to our students to enable them to achieve their potential and I would like to thank students, parents and adults for choosing a Donegal ETB school or FET centre for their education. It takes a tremendous effort from all the students including their parents, families and teachers who have supported them and helped them through the whole experience. I wish the best of luck to everyone applying to further their studies or planning to go directly into employment.”

"While schools and centres had a largely undisrupted academic year during 2021-22, the effects of the pandemic were still felt in many aspects of school and centre life.

"Although this year marked the return of the traditional Leaving Certificate examinations, the State Examinations Commission made a number of adjustments to allow for the fact that the class of 2022 had two years of disruption to their studies.

She added: “The class of 2022 has, in some respects, an uncertain future if we consider the monumental changes in our world over the past couple of years. Closer to home, student accommodation is on the minds of some of those hoping to move to a third level institution. This will be the first full academic year that our region is served by a university and the Atlantic Technological University is a welcome addition to the many options available to our students.

"The skills agenda coupled with the extraordinary speed of technological advancement means that students should carefully consider all their options in the knowledge that an apprenticeship or a traineeship is a choice of equal value to a third level education.”

Ms McHugh reminded students that in terms of progression, ‘As the largest Further Education and Training (FET) provider in the county, Donegal ETB offers a wide range of low cost or free courses to meet progression needs. There are also many opportunities to earn and learn through our FET Service – students do not have to go away to other parts of the country to achieve their dreams. These include apprenticeships, Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses, traineeships and a wide range of other full-time training courses available through our FET Service.’

She also pointed out that, “For those students who feel that they did not achieve the results they wanted, there are a number of options. First talk to the Guidance Counsellor in your school or centre - they will be able to outline your options of which there are more and more each year.”

“Donegal ETB also provides learning opportunities through our Youthreach programme in our six centres across the county for young people aged 16-20 years for whom the Leaving Cert has not worked out.”

She concluded by reminding students that “There are many different ways to achieve your goals and being creative in mapping your path is an excellent learning experience in itself.”

Information on further education and training (FET) courses provided by Donegal ETB can be found on their website course finder www.donegaletb.ie/ fetcoursefinder, their 2022-2023 FET Prospectus, also on their website and information on all FET areas, including apprenticeships, can be found in the FET Programmes Explained section - here.

Follow the ETB’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for up to date information.