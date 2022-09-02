Three students get maximum Leaving Certificate points at Coláiste Ailigh

Top marks at Coláiste Ailigh
Leaving Certificate students spilled into Coláiste Ailigh to collect their results alongside teachers. The day was one which was viewed with both excitement and trepidation by many. Many were delighted with their results and all students were reminded that there is always more than one way to achieve their dreams.
Three students, Méabh Ní Shiadhail, Pól Mac Giolla Easpaig and Eimear Ní Bhuaidh achieved maximum 625 points in their State exams. They were warmly congratulated by both the Vice-Principal, Rosa Nic Lochlainn, and Principal, Mícheál Ó Giobúin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.