02 Sept 2022

Three students get maximum Leaving Certificate points at Coláiste Ailigh

Students achieve exceptional results in the Leaving Certificate

Three students get maximum Leaving Certificate points at Coláiste Ailigh

Top marks at Coláiste Ailigh

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Leaving Certificate students spilled into Coláiste Ailigh to collect their results alongside teachers. The day was one which was viewed with both excitement and trepidation by many. Many were delighted with their results and all students were reminded that there is always more than one way to achieve their dreams. 

Three students, Méabh Ní Shiadhail, Pól Mac Giolla Easpaig and Eimear Ní Bhuaidh achieved maximum 625 points in their State exams. They were warmly congratulated by both the Vice-Principal, Rosa Nic Lochlainn, and Principal, Mícheál Ó Giobúin. 

