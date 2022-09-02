Week of discussion and debate draws to a close at AER Summer Academy

Donegal played host to a week of discussion and debate as members of the Assembly of European Regions (AER) gathered in Gaoth Dobhair for their Summer Academy.

The event drew to a close at gteic@Gaoth Dobhair on Thursday with a special awards ceremony which was hosted by guest speaker Minister of State, Jack Chambers TD.

There was also music from Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and a farewell dinner at the An Chúirt Hotel.

It brought an end to a very successful week during which 150 from 18 different countries attended a host of sessions and different events.

There were workshops and plenary sessions covering key topics such as youth involvement in supporting refugees fleeing the Ukrainian war, young people shaping the tourism of tomorrow hosted by Fáilte Ireland, and a plenary session chaired by Joe McHugh TD, on young people reshaping their regions in regional government.



Members of Donegal County Council's Economic Development Unit, L-R - Garry Martin, Rosita Mahony, Joy Harron, Steven Perry and Ciaran Martin

The event was hosted by Donegal County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta, as well as the AER, Atlantic Technological University and gteic @ Gaoth Dobhair.

Attendees also enjoyed visits to Derry, Glenveagh National Park and throughout the week, participants were able to reflect on the morning discussions and learn more about the benefits of living and working in the North West region.

President and Secretary General of the Assembly of European Regions, Christian Spahr said the AER is committed to showcasing the diversity and culture of its member regions and the region of Donegal has so much to offer.



The AER Summer Academy Organising Committee with Minister for State Jack Chambers

“This week we got to see how Ireland’s DNA is captured in Donegal with the showcasing of the Irish language, displays of traditional music and dancing and visits to stunning locations like Glenveagh National Park, all delegates were treated to a fantastic week,” he said.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Assembly of European Regions, my colleagues at Donegal County Council and Udarás na Gaeltachta for hosting this wonderful event here in county Donegal this week”