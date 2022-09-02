Search

02 Sept 2022

Week of discussion and debate draws to a close at AER Summer Academy

Over 150 delegates descend on Donegal for unique event which ends with special awards ceremony in Gaoth Dobhair

Week of discussion and debate draws to a close at AER Summer Academy

Delegates enjoying the excursion to Glenveagh and the Poisoned Glen

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Donegal played host to a week of discussion and debate as members of the Assembly of European Regions (AER) gathered in Gaoth Dobhair for their Summer Academy.

The event drew to a close at gteic@Gaoth Dobhair on Thursday with a special awards ceremony which was hosted by guest speaker Minister of State, Jack Chambers TD.

There was also music from Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and a farewell dinner at the An Chúirt Hotel.

It brought an end to a very successful week during which 150 from 18 different countries attended a host of sessions and different events. 

Lifford Old Courthouse to be solar powered

The old courthouse in Lifford was built in 1746 and a major redevelopment concluded in 2019. The operator now plans to install solar panels to power one of Donegal's oldest buildings

There were workshops and plenary sessions covering key topics such as youth involvement in supporting refugees fleeing the Ukrainian war, young people shaping the tourism of tomorrow hosted by Fáilte Ireland, and a plenary session chaired by Joe McHugh TD, on young people reshaping their regions in regional government.


Members of Donegal County Council's Economic Development Unit, L-R - Garry Martin, Rosita Mahony, Joy Harron, Steven Perry and Ciaran Martin 

The event was hosted by Donegal County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta, as well as the AER, Atlantic Technological University and gteic @ Gaoth Dobhair.

Attendees also enjoyed visits to Derry, Glenveagh National Park and throughout the week, participants were able to reflect on the morning discussions and learn more about the benefits of living and working in the North West region.

President and Secretary General of the Assembly of European Regions, Christian Spahr  said the AER is committed to showcasing the diversity and culture of its member regions and the region of Donegal has so much to offer.

 
The AER Summer Academy Organising Committee with Minister for State Jack Chambers

“This week we got to see how Ireland’s DNA is captured in Donegal with the showcasing of the Irish language, displays of traditional music and dancing and visits to stunning locations like Glenveagh National Park, all delegates were treated to a fantastic week,” he said. 

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Assembly of European Regions, my colleagues at Donegal County Council and Udarás na Gaeltachta for hosting this wonderful event here in county Donegal this week”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media