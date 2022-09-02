Gaoth Dobhair photographer issues third calendar with wildlife pictures

Photographer and videographer Éamonn Coyle has issued his third annual calendar which consists of stunning wildlife and landscape photography.

Éamonn Coyle is a qualified and insured drone pilot and has been capturing images of landscapes throughout the country and in his native home, Donegal. Each month features a captivating photograph of a scene in a province accompanied by two smaller photographs underneath of wildlife. The calendar, Féilire 2023 is entirely in Irish. Éamonn hails from the rich Gaeltacht area of Brinalack.

Gearóid Ó Broin and Reamóinn Ó Ciaráin were instrumental in the language on the calendar; Mr Ó Broin wrote the text with help from Mr Ó Ciaráin. The introduction was penned by Ó Broin who also did the proofreading on the calendar.

The theme for the calendar this year is Áiteanna agus Éin, birds and places. Local poet Máire Dinny Wren gave permission for her wonderful poem Achainí na hAbhann to be used in the calendar.

The calendar marks important historical days in the Ireland such as the birthdays of important Irish people, among which are John Hume and Arthur Griffith.

Cath Chionn tSáile, Oíche na Gaoithe Móire 1839 and Bloody Sunday are all reference in January. The first broadcast of Mise Éire in the Gaoth Dobhair cinema is also marked which took place on January 27, 1960.

For more information, please go to www.eamonncoyle.com and www.eamonncoyle.ie.