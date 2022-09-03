Met Éireann forecasts conditions to be wetter than usual this weekend

Drive carefully this weekend
It may be a dry start to the morning but heavy rain and downpour is expected to sweep across the county late this evening. A nationwide status yellow weather warning will take effect at 9pm tonight and is expected to end at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday.
Cloudy with rain for much of Ulster and Leinster☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 3, 2022
A mix of sunny spells & scattered showers elsewhere, potentially turning heavy & thundery️⛈️
Temperatures will be cooler than in recent days with highs of 14 to 17 degrees️
Winds becoming breezy at times near coasts☔️ pic.twitter.com/Z2jwWqmgfd
Met Éireann's latest forecast for the province forecasts the rain hitting later this evening and warns of high winds on Sunday. A mix of clear spells and showers is expected for tonight and it is due to turn very wet by tomorrow morning, Sunday, as rain extends northwards.
The rain will be heavy in places, bringing a possibility of localised flooding. There is a chance of strong winds developing as well. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
