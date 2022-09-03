Search

03 Sept 2022

Charming stone-built cottage surrounded by beautiful gardens for sale in St Johnston

Local quarry stone used in building of picturesque residence

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

03 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

A charming stone cottage with well stocked gardens with a pond and wooded area has come onto the market in St Johnston.

The house is located in a wooded area and set on a quiet lane. The cottage comes with lots of outhouses which were built at the same time as the cottage.

The house has a lovely sunlounge. If the wall between the sunlounge and the kitchen were to be removed you could have a 32-feet living dining and kitchen space. The kitchen has a multi-fuel stove and the house also has oil heating. The kitchen/diner, and lounge is home to an atmospheric open fire.

The property has three bedroom and bathroom. All the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and chest of drawers with storage above and one has a mezzanine. There are two double-bedrooms and a spacious single. The bathroom has a p-shaped bath and shower. 

The stone built garage is big and has electric as do all of the outhouses. An outhouse also constructed of stone has useful storage area in the loft. There is a coal house, and another outhouse near the cottage.

The property is made from Glentown stone from a local quarry that has a long historical affiliation with Glentown and the stone is very much in demand for it's attractive appearance. The gardens are without a doubt a feature of the property with masses of plants, a thirty-feet pond with fish, irises, waterlilies, arches, dovecotes, decking with views over Northern Ireland and the river Foyle.

There are stone paths and walls around the property made out of stone and slate. Steps lead up to a wooded area with little nooks and seating. Plants include wisteria, clemastis, camelia roses, lots of snowdrops round the trees. there are fruit trees plums, apples pears and cherry and a 20x10 polytunnell. The garden is fully fenced and gated safe for children and dogs, also cats love it here as plenty of places to explore. There are wide entrance gates with plenty of space parking for cars.

The house is on the market for €225,000. For proper guidance and direction please go to daft.ie or click here.

.

