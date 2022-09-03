Search

03 Sept 2022

Excitement as unique cruise ship 'The World' docks in Killybegs

Molloy's Fish have a fish delivery scheduled for the ship before its departure

Excitement as unique cruise ship 'The World' docks in Killybegs

The World cruise ship

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

03 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

The largest purely residential cruise-ship on earth, The World, is paying its first ever visit to this county, this morning.

The unique vessel has 165 homes onboard, made up of 106 apartments, 19 studio apartments, and 40 studios and are all privately owned.

At times, some of the homes come onto the market and can typically cost anything between $2 million and €15 million.

Met Éireann forecasts conditions to be wetter than usual this weekend

RSA issue warning to road users this weekend

The World continually circumnavigates the globe visiting some of the most intriguing destinations and taking the time to explore location in depth, with longer stays in port than most cruise ships.

“It’s a global community of adventure seekers made up of many different nationalities including several Irish residents,” a spokesperson told the Post.

The visit to Killybegs is part of a two-week visit to Ireland. Residents will explore the local area with hiking, fishing and golf planned. Other ports include Bangor, Galway, Dingle, Bantry and Cork.

The visit to Ireland is part of a 16-week itinerary that has taken in capitals like Amsterdam and Stockholm, Faroe Islands and Iceland.

Locals in Killybegs are excited about the event. There has been a lot of reaction on social media this morning. Molloy's Fish have a fish delivery scheduled for the ship on Sunday before its departure. 

Mac's View: We have a lot to look forward to on Sunday in SFC

In his weekly Donegal Democrat column, Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff looks back at round three of the SFC and ahead to round four

The Wild Atlantic Buskers are looking forward to playing on the street of Killybegs today for those who disembark from the cruise ship. They will be playing from between 12 and 2pm. 

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media