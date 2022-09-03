Excitement as unique cruise ship 'The World' docks in Killybegs

The largest purely residential cruise-ship on earth, The World, is paying its first ever visit to this county, this morning.

The unique vessel has 165 homes onboard, made up of 106 apartments, 19 studio apartments, and 40 studios and are all privately owned.

At times, some of the homes come onto the market and can typically cost anything between $2 million and €15 million.

The World continually circumnavigates the globe visiting some of the most intriguing destinations and taking the time to explore location in depth, with longer stays in port than most cruise ships.

“It’s a global community of adventure seekers made up of many different nationalities including several Irish residents,” a spokesperson told the Post.

The visit to Killybegs is part of a two-week visit to Ireland. Residents will explore the local area with hiking, fishing and golf planned. Other ports include Bangor, Galway, Dingle, Bantry and Cork.

The visit to Ireland is part of a 16-week itinerary that has taken in capitals like Amsterdam and Stockholm, Faroe Islands and Iceland.

Locals in Killybegs are excited about the event. There has been a lot of reaction on social media this morning. Molloy's Fish have a fish delivery scheduled for the ship on Sunday before its departure.

The Wild Atlantic Buskers are looking forward to playing on the street of Killybegs today for those who disembark from the cruise ship. They will be playing from between 12 and 2pm.