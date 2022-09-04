Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, September 4

The following deaths have occurred:

Georgina Sterritt, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Georgina Sterritt, née Stewart, Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 11am on Sunday. Funeral Service in the Presbyterian Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymore Graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Anne McColgan, Iskaheen

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne McColgan, née Barr, Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff.



Beloved wife of Eddie and much loved mother of Christopher, Sinead and Audrey. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Ciara and Declan, her brothers and sisters, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.



Removal from her home on Monday, September 5 at 10.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on MCN Media Iskaheen.



Wake is strictly private and on the morning of the funeral at the request of the deceased.

Paul McFadden (Paul Sam), Umerafad, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Paul McFadden (Paul Sam), Umerafad, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Patrick Smith, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair and Offaly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Smith, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair, originally from County Offaly.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg, F92DN4X, on Sunday, September 4 from 4pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal afterwards to the family home in Carrickboyle to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Monday, September 5 at 1pm, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Anne McElhinney (née McClay), late of The Diamond, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne McElhinney (née McClay), late of The Diamond, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late Hugh, much-loved mother of the late Robert, mother-in-law of Antoinette, dearly loved grandmother of Emma, Laura, Damien, Nichola, Ashling and Michelle and sister of Edie, Jimmy and the late Marie, Robert, William Thomas, Eamonn and Conal.

Reposing at her daughter-in-law Antoinette Mc Clay’s home, 2 Tamworth Grove, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane.

Funeral leaving her daughter-in-law’s home on Monday, September 5 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam:

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Susan Tinney (nee Peoples) late of St Johnston

The death has taken place at her late residence of Susan Tinney (née Peoples) 215 Ard Baithin, St Johnston and formerly of 207 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of John, much-loved mother of Agnes, George, James and John, mother-in-law of Tina and Geraldine, dearly loved granny of Kacey and Emma, daughter of the late George and Kathleen Peoples and sister of the late Ellen, Bridget, Mary, Johnny, James and Ned.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there on Monday, September 5, at 2.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 3pm with interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, St Johnston.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter daughters-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to Medical Short Stay Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane or any family member.

Sarah Gallagher, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place in Dungloe Community Hospital of Sarah Gallagher, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Carrickfinn.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, September 4 at 1pm in The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Dungloe Patient Comfort Fund c/o of any family member.

Walter Mervyn Moore, Ballycushion, Carrigans

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Walter Mervyn Moore, Ballycushion, Carrigans, F93THY1.

Beloved husband of Joan and loving father to son Alister and his wife Wendy, daughter Lisa and husband Robert, daughter Zara and partner Stephen, son Matthew and wife Melissa.

Walter will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, brothers and sisters and wider family circle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday, September 4 at 2pm for 2.30pm Funeral service in Taughboyne parish Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Donegal care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Sr. Gerard McLaughlin, Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Sr. Gerard McLaughlin of the Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy of St. Catherine’s Convent, Ballyshannon, and late of Drumoghill, Termon.

She died peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her mother Hannah, father James, brothers Denis, Hughie, Marcus, Mandy, Paddy, John, Willie and Jim, sisters Bea, Mary, Sheila, Katie.

She will be sadly missed by her sisters Frances and Anne and St. Catherine’s Mercy Community, Ballyshannon, all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposed at St. Catherine’s Convent, Ballyshannon, F94 D309 on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday morning going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Enquiries to John McGee & Son’s Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

Martin Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place in Connecticut, USA, of Martin Gallagher, Carrickataskin, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his mother, Nora (Sheamuis) Gallagher (Carrickataskin and Dunfanaghy) and his uncle Brian (Carrickataskin).

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Sunday morning, September 4 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Family flowers only, please. Donation in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o any family member.

Pat Rowan, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Pat Rowan, 116 Marine Drive, Killybegs.

Predeceased by his loving wife Patsy, sister Margaret Mary and brother Tom, he will be sadly missed by his sons Dessie and Denis, daughters Patricia, Terry and Glenda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology ward at Sligo University Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

