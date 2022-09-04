Flooding wreaks havoc on busy Donegal road

Road clsoed near Glenswilly National School due to flooding in the area on Saturday night-Sunday morning
Torrential rain overnight has resulted in damage to many roads around Donegal this morning and motorists have been advised to proceed with caution.
One of the worst affected areas was Glenswilly. Huge chunks of the road have been washed away near the local national school.
Pipes were unearthed as the power of last night's rainfall tore up one side of the approach road from the Fintown side.
Motorists have been urged to proceed with caution if travelling anywhere near the affected area.
