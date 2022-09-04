Search

04 Sept 2022

Bench warrant issued after Ballybofey man fails to appear in court

The man is charged with being four-and-a-half times over the legal drink-driving limit

04 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

A bench warrant has been issued for a Ballybofey man who failed to turn up for a court date.

Declan Duffy was due at Letterkenny District Court court having been arrested last month on foot of a bench warrant.

Duffy, a 34-year-old of Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey, faces charges in relation to an incident on July 23, 2016.

Duffy was allegedly four-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit when detected by Gardaí at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Duffy was found with a concentration of alcohol exceeding 67milligrammes of alcohol pr 100 millilitres of urine, to wit 308 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine.

On the same date, Duffy is charged with refusing to provide Gardaí with a breath sample.

Garda PJ Folan gave evidence of the arrest of Duffy at 7.10pm on August 2, 2022. Garda Folan said he arrested Duffy on foot of a bench warrant. Duffy was conveyed to Letterkenny District Court and was scheduled to appear before Thursday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

There was no appearance by the accused and Judge Éiteáin Cunningham issued a further bench warrant.

