Flooding cuts off park of popular forest walk

Part of the forest walk that is currently under water at Drumboe, Stranorlar
The popular riverside walk at Drumboe Wood is underwater.
Last night's torrential rain has taken the stretch that runs adjacent to the River Finn and is a much-used recreational path for walkers from Stranorlar, Ballybofey, and beyond.
This area is often affected when there is a downpour but last night's rain has covered many parts that have escaped in the past.
It has stopped regulars however as many people enjoyed the alternative routes they've had to take but caution is urged as there are flooded parts affecting these alternative routes too.
On the other side of the river, the local Sean MacCumhaill's GAA Club has had to postpone a ladies' game due to take place on the practice field this morning due to flooding. It has submerged one corner making it unsuitable for a game.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.