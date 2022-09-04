'Fast and funny' bunny taken into custody by Letterkenny gardaí

What's Up Doc? Gardaí looking for bunny owner
Letterkenny Garda Roads Policing Unit were out on patrol this morning when they came across this 'fast and furry' road user who was not very 'hoppy' as he was drenched and in dire need of a 'hare dryer'.
"We are sure that somebody is missing this adorable little bunny this morning but please rest assured that he is being well looked after at Letterkenny Garda Station. Give us a call if you are the owner and 'lettuce' reunite you with your pet," said a spokesman.
Update: The gardaí have contacted the good people at ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre and they have kindly agreed to take the rabbit in and look after it so if you are the owner, please contact them directly at (074) 9152360.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.