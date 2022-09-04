New bridge opened in Glenties

Work on the new footbridge
The Glenties Community Development Group has welcomed the installation of a new footbridge in their area.
There was a hive of activity at the location as the new footbridge across the Owenea at Mullantyboyle was installed. It necessitated the closure of the N56 for a time but the disturbance was worth it.
Locals have welcome the addition to the local walking infrastructure saying it will enhance the facilities for people who enjoy walking around the town.
"This new bridge is a fine piece of infrastructure that will serve the area for many years to come. Well done to all the workers for an efficient and successful job," said a spokesperson for the Glenties group.
