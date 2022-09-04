Road reopens after overnight flooding

The road damaged b the flooding in Glenswilly
The R250 Baile na Finne (Fintown) to Letterkenny Road near Glenswilly National School has reopened to traffic following damage caused by flooding overnight.
Traffic lights will remain in place at the location for the coming week as repair works are completed.
Donegal County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
