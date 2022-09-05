Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 5, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Eamon Strain, Burnfoot

- Mary Donaghey, Ramelton and Monaghan

- Patsy Patton, Ramelton

- Georgina Sterritt, Dunfanaghy

- Anne McColgan, Iskaheen

- Paul McFadden (Paul Sam), Umerafad, Creeslough

- Patrick Smith, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair and Offaly

- Anne McElhinney (née McClay), late of The Diamond, Lifford

- Susan Tinney (née Peoples) late of St Johnston

Eamon Strain, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at his residence of Eamon Strain, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret, née Doherty, much loved father of Martina, Majella and Louise and dear brother of Margaret Foley, Anna McCarron, Willie John and the late James, Phonsie Harry, Danny and Lizzy Duffy. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, his extended family, friends and neighbours.



Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home took place on Sunday evening to his late residence.

Removal from his home on Tuesday at 10.15am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamon’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.



Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, C.O.P.D Support Ireland c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary Donaghey, Ramelton and Monaghan

The death has occurred of Mary Donaghey (née McNally), Ballylin, Ramelton and Inniskeen, Monaghan, peacefully at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Loving wife to the late Aidan Donaghey, much loved mother to John, Adrian, Caroline and Darren and daughter-in-law Eilís. Devoted grandmother to Molly. Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret Fox and Rose Burke, her wide family circle and friends.

Mary’s remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Sunday. Removal from there at 10.20am on Tuesday going to St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 9pm both nights. Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Patsy Patton, Ramelton

The death has taken place in St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Woodlands, Letterkenny of Patsy Patton, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home from 7pm on Monday, September 5. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 7 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton at https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Georgina Sterritt, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Georgina Sterritt, née Stewart, Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Service in the Presbyterian Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymore Graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Anne McColgan, Iskaheen

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne McColgan, née Barr, Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff.



Beloved wife of Eddie and much loved mother of Christopher, Sinead and Audrey. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Ciara and Declan, her brothers and sisters, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.



Removal from her home on Monday, September 5 at 10.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on MCN Media Iskaheen.



Wake is strictly private and on the morning of the funeral at the request of the deceased.

Paul McFadden (Paul Sam), Umerafad, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Paul McFadden (Paul Sam), Umerafad, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Patrick Smith, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair and Offaly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Smith, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair, originally from County Offaly.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg, F92DN4X, on Sunday, September 4 from 4pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal afterwards to the family home in Carrickboyle to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Monday, September 5 at 1pm, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Anne McElhinney (née McClay), late of The Diamond, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne McElhinney (née McClay), late of The Diamond, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late Hugh, much-loved mother of the late Robert, mother-in-law of Antoinette, dearly loved grandmother of Emma, Laura, Damien, Nichola, Ashling and Michelle and sister of Edie, Jimmy and the late Marie, Robert, William Thomas, Eamonn and Conal.

Reposing at her daughter-in-law Antoinette Mc Clay’s home, 2 Tamworth Grove, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane.

Funeral leaving her daughter-in-law’s home on Monday, September 5 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam:

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Susan Tinney (née Peoples) late of St Johnston

The death has taken place at her late residence of Susan Tinney (née Peoples) 215 Ard Baithin, St Johnston and formerly of 207 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of John, much-loved mother of Agnes, George, James and John, mother-in-law of Tina and Geraldine, dearly loved granny of Kacey and Emma, daughter of the late George and Kathleen Peoples and sister of the late Ellen, Bridget, Mary, Johnny, James and Ned.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there on Monday, September 5, at 2.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 3pm with interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, St Johnston.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter daughters-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to Medical Short Stay Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane or any family member.

