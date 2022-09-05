New warning issued as potentially dangerous weather conditions continue

Heavy rainfall could cause disruption across Donegal. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
The damaging rainfall experienced in Donegal over the last few days is set to continue, with a new weather warning in place.
Roads have been washed away in some parts of the county, and there has been localised flooding and dangerous road conditions.
People are now being advised of a new status yellow alert from Met Eireann as follows: "Remaining unsettled for much of this week with spells of heavy rain or showers, possibly causing further disruption."
The warning took effect at 9am on Monday and will remain in place until Wednesday evening at 9am. It applies not only to Donegal but to the entire country.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.