05 Sept 2022

Donegal ETB appoints a new deputy principal to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh

Ms Aoife De Náis replaces Páraicín Ní Fhaoláin who recently retired

New deputy principal Ms Aoife De Náis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A new deputy principal has been appointed to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal an Átha Móir. Ms Aoife De Náis replaces Páraicín Ní Fhaoláin who recently retired after 36 years of service within the school, 14 as deputy principal.

Prior to taking up her post as Aoife worked as a physical education and maths teacher in Gairmscoil Chú Uladh since graduating from University of Limerick in 2001.

As well as having an active role in NCCA and PDST Physical Education, Aoife holds a master’s degree in Health Promoting Schools and a postgraduate qualification in School Leadership from Ulster University.

Aoife said she is looking forward to supporting the dynamic and dedicated management team, staff, and students of Gairmscoil Chú Uladh.

"Gairmscoil Chú Uladh prides itself on the holistic and attentive learning environment it fosters alongside its continuous commitment to developing the Irish Language sa Ghaeltacht Láir. Guím gach sonas agus rath ar Pháraicín Ní Fhaoláin a d’éirigh as a post ag deireadh na scoilbliana 2021-2022.”

Donegal ETB’s chief executive Anne McHugh said she welcomes the appointment of Aoife to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh.

"Our deputy principals play a pivotal role within our schools as part of the senior management team and their contribution is central to our mission of offering education and training opportunities that help students to achieve their full potential and to contribute to the social, cultural, and economic life of their communities.”

ETB director of schools Dr Martin Gormley also extended a very warm welcome to Aoife as she joins the school's senior leadership and management team.

"I congratulate Aoife on her appointment and wish her every success in her new role. I also pay tribute to her predecessor, Páraicín Ní Fhaoláin on all the professionalism she demonstrated throughout her term as Deputy Principal. Guím sonas agus sláinte uirthi sa tréimhse nua seo ina saoil."

Gairmscoil Chú Uladh is an Irish-speaking school managed by Donegal ETB. Ciarán Mac Ruaidhrí is the school principal and the school is situated in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht Láir. It has a school population of about 200 students, with in excess of 20 staff members.

Gairmscoil Chú Uladh is one of 15 of the county’s 27 post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. In the previous academic year 2021-2022, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Aoife took up her appointment at the start of the new academic year.

