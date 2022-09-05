Essential roadworks at various Letterkenny estates

Motorists can expect delays in several parts of letterkenny between today (Monday) and Wednesday
Motorists travelling around Letterkenny are advised that essential roadworks will be completed from today, Monday, September 5 to Wednesday, September 7 on the below estate/access roads:
- An Clarach, Killyclug
- An Gharran, Long Lane, and
- The access road from the N56 to the Ashfield estate road junction.
Residents within Ashfield, Brookfield Heights, Sliabh Dromond, and Hazelwood Drive will be affected
Traffic Management will be in place and delays can be expected.
Donegal County Council has apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.
