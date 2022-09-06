Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, September 6

The following deaths have occurred:

- Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Belleek

- Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin

- Mick Doherty, Tullagh, Clonmany

- Eamon Strain, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

- Mary Donaghey, Ballylin, Ramelton and Monaghan

- Patsy Patton, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton

- Georgina Sterritt, Casey, Dunfanaghy



Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Belleek



The death has occurred Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Chapel Street, Ballyshannon and Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director on (078) 99913005



Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, September 8 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Mick Doherty, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Mick Doherty (PV), Tullagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 7 at 10.30am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

Eamon Strain, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

The death occurred at his residence of Eamon Strain, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret, (née Doherty), much loved father of Martina, Majella and Louise and dear brother of Margaret Foley, Anna McCarron, Willie John and the late James, Phonsie, Harry, Danny and Lizzy Duffy. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, his extended family, friends and neighbours.



Removal from his home on Tuesday at 10.15am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, C.O.P.D. Support Ireland c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary Donaghey, Ballylin, Ramelton and Inniskeen, Monaghan

The death has occurred of Mary Donaghey (née McNally), Ballylin, Ramelton and Inniskeen, Monaghan, peacefully at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Loving wife to the late Aidan Donaghey, much loved mother to John, Adrian, Caroline and Darren and daughter-in-law Eilís. Devoted grandmother to Molly. Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret Fox and Rose Burke, her wide family circle and friends.

Removal from her late residence at 10.20am on Tuesday going to St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Patsy Patton, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton

The death has taken place in St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Woodlands, Letterkenny of Patsy Patton, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 7 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton at https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Georgina Sterritt, Casey, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Georgina Sterritt, (née Stewart), Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Service in the Presbyterian Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymore Graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

