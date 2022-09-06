Arrest for membership of unlawful organisation

Gardaí have arrested a male in his 30s from Northern Ireland on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organization, in East Donegal, yesterday, Monday, September 5
He remains in custody at Letterkenny Garda Station, detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.
A spokesman said their investigation is ongoing.
