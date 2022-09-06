Ballyshannon community garden damaged

College Street, Ballyshannon
A community garden at College Street, Ballyshannon was ransacked last weekend.
Gardai are looking for the culprits who caused the damage sometime between 9am on Saturday, September 3 and 9am on Monday, September 5.
According to gardaí plants were uprooted and thrown all around the garden. A window was also smashed.
They have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in this area to contact the local station at (071) 985 8530
