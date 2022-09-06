Witnesses sought to car damage incident in Castlefin

St Mary's Hall car park, Castlefin
Gardai are seeking witnesses to a criminal damage incident in Castlefin last weekend.
A car parked overnight in the car park at St Mary's Hall was scraped all over, a rear light was smashed, the spoiler on the boot damaged and graffiti scrawled on the car's bonnet.
The incident happened between 10pm on Saturday last, September 3 and 7am on Sunday 4 and gardaí have appealed to anyone who might have observed any sort of activity in this area to get in touch with them at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
