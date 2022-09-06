21-tonne digger stolen in Castlefin

A 21-tonne Komatsu digger similar to the one stolen in Castlefin
A 21-tonne 2014 Komatsu PC 2108 digger was taken from a site in Castlefin.
The theft occurred between Saturday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 24.
Gardaí are hoping someone who would have seen the vehicle being transported from its location at Carrowreagh, Castlefin might get in touch with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.