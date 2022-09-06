District Court sittings back in Bucrcana this week

For the first time in 30 months, court cases will be heard in Buncrana this week.

Buncrana District Court will be held in Buncrana again on Thursday.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, 2020, sittings of Buncrana District Court were held at the courthouse in Letterkenny.

It had been hoped that court sittings would return to Buncrana in June, but that date was pushed back.

At a recent sitting, Judge Alan Mitchell welcomed news of the reopening of the Buncrana courthouse.

“Happy days, I thought you would never get back,” Judge Mitchell told practitioners. “Make sure that there is business now that it’s going back.”

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham, Donegal’s new District Court Judge, will preside over Thursday’s sitting in Buncrana.

There has been no progress on upgrade works which are needed in order to have Carndonagh courthouse able to hold sittings.

The courthouse in Carndonagh was closed in March 2019 and it is estimated that it could take €150,000 to refurbish.