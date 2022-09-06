Ladies gold diamond ring found in Ballybofey

You can claim it at Letterkenny Garda Station
A gold diamond ladies ring was found and handed into Ballybofey Garda Station on August 22.
If anybody lost a ring in the Ballybofey area and wishes to enquire about the ring that was found, they can contact Garda Gráinne Doherty at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100.
