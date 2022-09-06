Search

06 Sept 2022

Donegal man charged with raping woman at GAA ground

A man in his 20s will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with raping a woman at a GAA ground in Donegal

The man will go before the Central Criminal Court.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

06 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man in his 20s has been charged with raping a woman at a GAA ground in Donegal.

A book of evidence was served on the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at Letterkenny District Court this week.

The accused appeared before Judge Éiteáin Cunningham, but did not speak during the brief hearing.

Detective Garda Kelly gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on the defendant.

The man is charged with raping a woman at the GAA ground on a date in 2021.

He also faces a further charge of sexually assaulting the same woman at the same location on the same date.

The charges are contrary to section 4 and section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

Sergeant Jim Collins said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented for the accused to be returned for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Cunningham administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order in relation to videotapes of interviews with the accused.

Judge Cunningham made a publication order to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian and two legal counsel were assigned.

