Permission sought for new housing development in Kilmacrennan

The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town
Planning permission has been sought for the development of six new houses in Kilmacrennan.
Applicant Stephen O’Donnell lodged an application for the development with Donegal County Council.
The proposed developed would see the erection of six dwelling houses at The Race Course, Kilmacrennan.
The application provides for connection to the public sewer including all other associated site development works.
Donegal County Council say that a decision is due to be made on October 24.
