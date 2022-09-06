Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, September 6

The following deaths have occurred:

- Hughie O'Donnell, Dungloe

- Sr. Imelda Logue, Dublin and Kincasslagh

- Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Belleek

- Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin

- Mick Doherty, Tullagh, Clonmany

- Patsy Patton, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton

Hughie O’Donnell, Cranashallog, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie O’Donnell, Cranashallog, Dungloe.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm today (Tuesday) with rosary at 9pm.

Reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Sr. Imelda Logue, Dublin and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Sr. Imelda Logue, Loreto Community, Abbey House, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Kincasslagh, peacefully at the Marlay Nursing Home, Dublin.

Sr. Imelda will be greatly missed by her Loreto family, by her brothers Patrick, Fr. Brian and Dermot and her sisters Margaret, Sr. Inez, Rita and Aideen, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Brigid, her sisters Anne and Eileen and her brothers, Andrew and Peter.

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Rathfarnham on Wednesday from 4-6pm. Prayer at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Thursday at 2pm followed by cremation in Mount Jerome. The Mass will be live-streamed on www.rathfarnhamparish.ie.

Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Belleek



The death has occurred Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Chapel Street, Ballyshannon and Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director on (078) 99913005



Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, September 8 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Mick Doherty, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Mick Doherty (PV), Tullagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 7 at 10.30am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

Patsy Patton, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton

The death has taken place in St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Woodlands, Letterkenny of Patsy Patton, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 7 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton at https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie