Fundraiser launched after David Scully suffers horror injury

Former Finn Harps striker David Scully sustained a horror injury while playing football at the weekend.

Scully faces a long recovery road after breaking two broken bones in his right leg while playing for Montpellier FC in Dublin.

The Leinster Senior League Major Sunday game against Greenhills Greenpark was abandoned after Scully suffered the injury in the second half.

Scully underwent surgery on Monday and had metal bars inserted into his leg, going from the knee to the ankle.

The injury means he will be out for work for at least a year due to the extensive rehabilitation process.

His friend, Darren Hennessy, has set up a GoFundMe page to aid Scully and his family.

“David Scully has been, over the years, a great supporter of raising funds for a lot of people in our area and out far and wide,” Hennessy said.

“We would like to raise some funds to help David, his wife and his young kid survive the months ahead with their mortgage and bills as David continues his rehabilitation.”

As well as playing with the Grangegorman-based Montpellier, Scully has been running a youth soccer academy in Cabra every Sunday.

After spells at Bohemians and Bray Wanderers, Scully signed for Harps at the start of the 2016 season, following their promotion back to the Premier Division.

On the opening night of the season, Scully endeared himself to Harps supporters with a goal in a 2-1 win over Derry City at a packed Finn Park.

Harps stayed in the top flight with Scully also scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Bray and netting the equaliser in a 1-1 away draw at Shamrock Rovers.