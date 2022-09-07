Donegal Garda Youth Awards take place on September 23

Donegal Garda Youth Awards ceremony happening shortly
The judging process for the Donegal Garda Youth Awards is now complete.
A presentation of the awards to the overall winners and certificates to all of the young people nominated will take place at 12 noon on September 23 at a venue yet to be decided.
A spokesperson for the organisers, Garda Grainne Doherty said if you nominated a young person for an award then you and the young person nominated will be hearing from them in the
coming days with full details.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.