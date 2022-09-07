Man arrested on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation has been released

Gardaí have confirmed this morning that the Northern Ireland man they arrested in East Donegal on Monday on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation has been released
The man in his 30s was released without charge yesterday, Tuesday, September 6.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"The investigation is ongoing," said a garda spokesman.
