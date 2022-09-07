Search

07 Sept 2022

The ancestors of Bernard Nellis continue to search for his grave

Barney Nellis emigrated to Pittsburgh from the region in 1847 and married Bridget Molloy of Meenagoland

The ancestors of continue their search for his grave

Ancestors search in the graveyard for their ancestor's grave

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

07 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

The search continues for the grave of Barney Nellis who emigrated to Pittsburgh from the Ardara region in 1847. Bernard or Barney was born in 1827, had one brother Michael and married a Bridget Molloy of Meenagoland in Pittsburgh.

In recent times a coach containing three generations of the Nellis family who were home from the States visited the Church of the Holy Family. The clan were on a week's tour of Ireland. Their last stop was Donegal to search for the grave of their ancestor, Barney Nellis.

Research and DNA testing of the family in the States had indicated a strong connection with the Ardara area and the family were determined to visit the area. Those searching in the graveyard did not find the grave of their ancestor however in terms of the poignancy of a clan returning home to trace their roots it proved a huge success.

Cliona Ní Ghallachóir is a champion sean-nós singer who has many talents

The young singer has a great love for the Irish language and culture

There are over ninety McNeilis family members in the graveyard and as the family moved among the plots and excitedly pointed out the years of the oldest graves, they really felt as though they were, indeed, among their ancestors. 

James Nellis Sr explained how the surname morphed into Nellis. It would appear that immigrants, arriving at Ellis Island, often found that their name was difficult to spell or pronounce. In order to fit in, many chose to simplify the spelling or otherwise alter their name to relate it more closely to the American naming system. There was also the fact that the clerks filling out the forms found it difficult to spell the name or understand the new arrivals. 

Anyone who feels they may know the McNeilis family from whom Barney or Bernard descended should contact Paul Kennedy on pfpkennedy@gmail.com. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media