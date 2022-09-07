Thunder and lightning warning issued for Donegal with immediate effect

Thunder warning issued by Met Éireann
Thunder and lightning activity with heavy showers are likely across Donegal this Wednesday afternoon.
A status yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by Met Eireann,
It reads: "Thunderstorm activity this afternoon will lead to occasional lightning strikes with heavy showers possible."
The warning is valid on Wednesday, September 7 from 3pm to 6pm, and it applies to Counties Donegal and Monaghan.
