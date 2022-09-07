Search

07 Sept 2022

‘A lasting legacy’: New athletics track opened at Glenswilly NS

European 800m bronze medalist Mark English officially opened a new 200m track at Glenswilly National School on Wednesday morning

‘A lasting legacy’: New athletics track opened at Glenswilly NS

Mark English and Sean McGinley lead the Glenswilly NS athletes on a lap of their new track. Photos: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in Glenswilly

07 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

European 800m bronze medalist Mark English officially opened a new athletics track at Glenswilly National School on Wednesday morning.

Fresh from wining bronze in Munich at the European Championships two weeks ago, English cut the tape before leading the Glenswilly NS athletics team on a lap of the new gravel track..

“It’s a brilliant setting and I’m very excited to see the track,” English said.

“It’s an amazing facility. I would have loved something like this growing up. Make the best use of it now and give it everything.”

'It is a great honour to captain this team to an All-Ireland title'

Sean McDaid from Urris was a proud man on Saturday as he skippered Donegal to a dramatic last-gasp victory over Galway in the All-Ireland Masters Shield final

English was joined by fellow Finn Valley AC athlete Sean McGinley, a past pupil of Glenswilly NS and a multiple national gold medalist.”

The 200m track runs around a recently-developed astroturf facility at the 260-pupil school.

Glenswilly NS Principal, Mr Joseph Gallinagh, hailed the efforts of those behind the school’s athletics team and the input of the local Olympian YAC, who were represented by Martin O’Donnell and Bryan Faul.

The help of the Board of Management, under the chairperson Eileen Quinn, was noted while contractor, Sean Bonner, came in for special praise.

Former Irish athletics team manager Patsy McGonagle was also among those present for the occasion.

“Patsy has been in more stadia and tracks in the world than most of us, but his advice for us was so important in what we were doing,” Mr Gallinagh said.

Funds raised by Anne Marie Roche, who organised a series of races, and the Paddy McDaid Honda Run were highlighted.

Mr Gallinagh said: “There is a lasting legacy in the area here.

“It is also very important that we keep continuing to improve the facility and we will keep building. Basic and all as this track may be, who knows it could inspire the next Mark English or Sean McGinley.”

Glenswilly and Templedouglas Parish Priest, Rev Liam Boyle, blessed the new facility.

Councillor Donal Kelly, the Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District and a former pupil at Glenswilly National School, praised the progressive school for the development.

“It is great to see this kind of work being done in the school and the community,” Councillor Kelly said.

“I was just thinking how far this school has come since I was here. It’s a fantastic facility here now and we are very fortunate to have this in our area.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media