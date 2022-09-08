Search

08 Sept 2022

Young Gaoth Dobhair actor shines in new film production

Due to be released next year

Young Gaoth Dobhair actor shines in new film production

Antoin O’Doherty, right, bring tortured by a British soldier in one of the scenes from the new film, Faith of our Fathers

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

08 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

A young actor from Gaoth Dobhair is currently making a name for himself in a new film set in Penal times. Antoin O’Doherty has one of the top roles in an imaginative film called Faith of our Fathers which will hit the big screen next year.

It tells the story of a Catholic priest hiding in fear of the austere laws of the time, and the whole community’s efforts to shelter him as he ministers through the hedge schools and Mass Rock to strengthen the faith of the people.

The Penal Laws were a series of laws that sought to uphold the establishment of the Church of England against Catholicism and Protestant nonconformists by imposing various forfeitures, civil penalties, and civil disabilities upon these dissenters.

Antoin plays the role of Paul in the film.

“I loved every minute of it onset and offset,” he said.

“ The crew and actors were great and very welcoming. By the end of it we were like one big family. I learned lots from the other actors and made a lot of new friends.”

Global TV network EWTN is behind this new production currently being filmed on the beautiful grounds of Dromantine Retreat and Conference Centre outside Newry, County Down.

The production involves over 90 people including actors, extras, film crew, and all those working behind the scenes over the many weeks of production.

In coping with the significant work effort, Antoin said even though the days were really long, you could be in hair and make-up at 8am, and on set until 6pm, there was always a bit of banter and craic going on, between jokes and stories being told.

The film juxtaposes the strong and unyielding faith of the Irish people during Penal times, compared to the trend towards indifference in the modern day.
Irish is spoken in various scenes which further enhances the realism of the production.

The film’s director is County Down man Campbell Miller. A multi-award winner for his previous work in film, Campbell said: “As well as our amazing actors, the camera, costume, make-up and art departments have been incredible in making the story a reality.

“Everyone is working so hard behind the scenes. The film is coming together well and is looking good. I think we will get an amazing result.”

The film is due for broadcast in 2023 on Sky 586, Virgin Media 815, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and 11 satellites globally, as well as streamed on other platforms and networks around the world.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media