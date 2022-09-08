Search

08 Sept 2022

New Adult Literacy Organiser appointed by Donegal ETB

"This post will build a coalition of representatives across all sectors to develop a literacy action plan for the county"

New Adult Literacy Organiser appointed by Donegal ETB

Donegal ETB's new Adult Literacy Organiser , Adele McElhinney

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) has appointed Adele McElhinney as an Adult Literacy Organiser (with initial responsibility for coordinating Regional Literacy) to its Further Education and Training (FET) Service.

The new post has been created by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science in response to the launch earlier this year of Adult Literacy for Life (ALL), the national 10-year adult literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy strategy.

The role will enhance Donegal ETB’s responsive approach of offering increased learning and support opportunities for a rapidly changing world by harnessing the resources already in place to help adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy and make it easier for those with unmet literacy needs to take the next step.

Originally from Donegal Town, Adele has worked with Donegal ETB as an Adult Literacy Organiser in South Donegal since 2005. She holds a B.A. in English and Human Development, a Higher Diploma in Adult and Community Education and more recently a Level 8 qualification in Technology Enhanced Learning.

Prior to this, she was a tutor with the ETB’s FET Service teaching English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Information Technology and Skills for Work courses.

Speaking about her new appointment, Adele said she is passionate about helping adults to reach their full potential in accessing FET programmes, no matter what their starting point is.

“This post will build a coalition of representatives across all sectors to develop a literacy action plan for the county. I’m excited to build this network and look forward to meeting new communities to ensure everyone has the opportunity to build their skills in literacy, numeracy and digital capabilities.”

Adele takes up her appointment in October and will be based in Donegal ETB’s Training Centre in Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

She can be contacted at the centre by calling (074) 91 20500 or e-mailing adelemcelhinney@donegaletb.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media