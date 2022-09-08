New Adult Literacy Organiser appointed by Donegal ETB

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) has appointed Adele McElhinney as an Adult Literacy Organiser (with initial responsibility for coordinating Regional Literacy) to its Further Education and Training (FET) Service.

The new post has been created by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science in response to the launch earlier this year of Adult Literacy for Life (ALL), the national 10-year adult literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy strategy.

The role will enhance Donegal ETB’s responsive approach of offering increased learning and support opportunities for a rapidly changing world by harnessing the resources already in place to help adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy and make it easier for those with unmet literacy needs to take the next step.

Originally from Donegal Town, Adele has worked with Donegal ETB as an Adult Literacy Organiser in South Donegal since 2005. She holds a B.A. in English and Human Development, a Higher Diploma in Adult and Community Education and more recently a Level 8 qualification in Technology Enhanced Learning.

Prior to this, she was a tutor with the ETB’s FET Service teaching English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Information Technology and Skills for Work courses.

Speaking about her new appointment, Adele said she is passionate about helping adults to reach their full potential in accessing FET programmes, no matter what their starting point is.

“This post will build a coalition of representatives across all sectors to develop a literacy action plan for the county. I’m excited to build this network and look forward to meeting new communities to ensure everyone has the opportunity to build their skills in literacy, numeracy and digital capabilities.”

Adele takes up her appointment in October and will be based in Donegal ETB’s Training Centre in Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

She can be contacted at the centre by calling (074) 91 20500 or e-mailing adelemcelhinney@donegaletb.ie