Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 9, 2022

Peggy Browne, Galway / Ardara

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Peggy Browne, Headford, Galway and formerly Aighe, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Nancy Harte and brother Jimmy Mc Gill (Aighe), she is predeceased by her husband Paddy, and sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from 5pm, for family and close friends, followed by removal to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, arriving at 7.30pm.

Further arrangements to follow.

Pat Britton, Donegal Town / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Britton, Drimark, Donegal Town, Donegal and formerly of Ballyshannon,

He passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Beloved husband to Mary, worshiped father to Tara (Scott), Greg (Lynsey), Nikola (Jamie) and Lynette (David), doted grandfather to 10 wonderfully behaved grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Una Britton and brother Ernan.

House strictly private, please. His remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, (eircode F94 WN24), on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, travelling via his business premises on Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Charlie Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Doherty, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House private please.

Paddy Doherty, Scotland / Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by his family, of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Dunfermline, Scotland, formerly Upper Corraine, Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bella (née Kelly) formerly of Ballykerrigan; children Liz, Mike, Andrena, Patrick and Leona and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 14 in St Margaret’s RC Church, Dunfermline, Scotland at 12noon. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://stmargaretsdunfermline.co.uk/stream/



Charlie Doherty, England / Buncrana

The death has occurred in Southampton, England of Charlie Doherty, formerly of 10 Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at his former residence in Buncrana from 10am on Thursday.

Funeral leaving there at 10.30am on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher.

Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

Igors Isajevs, Ballyshannon / Latvia

The death has occurred peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, of Igors Isajevs, Westport, Ballyshannon, and formerly Latvia.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Inna and all his family and friends.

His remains are reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Beleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Private Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematoriam, Cavan.

Hughie O’Donnell, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie O’Donnell, Cranashallog, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr Imelda Logue, Dublin / Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Sr Imelda Logue, Loreto Community, Abbey House, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Kincasslagh, peacefully at the Marlay Nursing Home, Dublin.

She will be greatly missed by her Loreto family, by her brothers Patrick, Fr Brian and Dermot and her sisters Margaret, Sr Inez, Rita and Aideen, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Brigid, her sisters Anne and Eileen and her brothers, Andrew and Peter.

Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Thursday at 2pm followed by cremation in Mount Jerome. The Mass will be live-streamed on www.rathfarnhamparish.ie

Eddie Lyons, Lucan / Dublin / Ballyshannon / Belleek



The death has occurred Eddie Lyons, Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Chapel Street, Ballyshannon and Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

He is predeceased by his father Edward, mother Mollie and brother Brendan, and deeply regretted and missed by his family and friends.

His remains will repose at the residence of his niece, Maggie Lyons, 20 Breesy View, Belleek, on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. Walk through only with Covid precautions in place.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Belleek, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Maggie Doherty, Malin

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maggie Doherty (Jack), Culkeeny, Malin.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

