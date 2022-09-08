Search

08 Sept 2022

Much sadness at death of Donegal businessman Pat Britton

The Ballyshannon native made his home in Donegal Town

The late Pat Britton will be greatly missed

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

08 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There is much sadness in the communities of Donegal Town and Ballyshannon following the death of well known businessman Pat Britton.

Pat had been battling cancer for some time. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Mary, his beloved children Tara, Greg, Nikola and Lynette and his ten adored grandchildren. 

Though a native of Ballyshannon, Pat was very much a part of the fabric of Donegal Town. He founded Britton Insurance, providing significant employment in the town. The company recently celebrated 50 years in business.

Pat’s many interests and passions included golf, rowing, show-jumping and rugby. 

He will be best remembered by his family, friends and employees as a gentleman with a warm and generous spirit, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. 

Pat’s remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, (eircode F94 WN24), on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm. The house is private. 

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home on Sunday morning, travelling via his business premises on Tirconaill Street, Donegal Town to Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in the local cemetery.

News

